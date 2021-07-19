Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,197 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $1,957,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,103,000 after purchasing an additional 88,107 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,698,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,924,000 after purchasing an additional 25,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $98.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

