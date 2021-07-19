Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 2,567 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,178,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 738,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,960,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $247.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.19. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $254.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.94.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

