Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHNWF. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.60 price target on shares of Schroders and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of SHNWF stock opened at $49.60 on Thursday. Schroders has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

