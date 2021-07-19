Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Short Interest Down 56.8% in June

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the June 15th total of 134,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 848,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SCPS opened at $5.52 on Monday. Scopus BioPharma has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $47.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Scopus BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scopus BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $778,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Scopus BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scopus BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $440,000.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

