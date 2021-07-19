Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Commerzbank

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SCRYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of SCRYY opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.22. Scor has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Scor had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

