Scotiabank Increases Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$8.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.16.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$4.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 239.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.13. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$1.11 and a one year high of C$5.41.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$185.61 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.5079394 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

