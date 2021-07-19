Scotiabank Increases Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Price Target to C$6.00

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Karora Resources in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.85 to C$6.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of TSE KRR opened at C$3.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.03. The firm has a market cap of C$544.27 million and a P/E ratio of 5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Karora Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.85 and a 1 year high of C$4.69.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$59.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karora Resources will post 0.4992914 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

