Scotiabank Increases NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$6.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVA. CIBC raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on NuVista Energy to C$4.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.33.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at C$3.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.61 and a 52 week high of C$4.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$819.81 million and a PE ratio of 1.36.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$151.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 167,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$410,652.76.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

