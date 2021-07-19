Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB traded down $34.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,895.24. The stock had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 950. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,265.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Seaboard has a 12 month low of $2,624.50 and a 12 month high of $4,199.99.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $154.03 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,431,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Seaboard by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,235,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Seaboard by 4.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,679,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seaboard by 9.6% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Seaboard by 0.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

