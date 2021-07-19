Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Short Interest Update

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the June 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.4 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SA. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 116,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. Seabridge Gold has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.25.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

