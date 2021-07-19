Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Seagate Technology to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.26.

Shares of STX opened at $84.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.86. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,888,475 shares of company stock worth $531,663,617 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

