Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 45.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 36,689 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX stock opened at $84.46 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 5,634,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $507,862,551.42. Insiders sold 5,888,475 shares of company stock worth $531,663,617 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Seagate Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Argus increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.26.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

