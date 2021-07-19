Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,963 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after acquiring an additional 757,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,077,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $158,045,000 after acquiring an additional 112,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,573 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.26.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $84.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.86. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 40,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $3,874,400.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,888,475 shares of company stock valued at $531,663,617. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

