Seaport Global Securities Begins Coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of EOSE opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $592,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $41,466,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $7,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

