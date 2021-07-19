Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $11.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.59.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP R Sean Elliott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 167,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,792. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $131,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,794,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,976,883.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,641,096 shares of company stock valued at $192,054,634 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

