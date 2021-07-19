Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock Position Increased by SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd.

SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. increased its stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 77.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,135,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,238,805 shares during the period. Seer accounts for about 0.4% of SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. owned 8.43% of Seer worth $256,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter valued at $285,808,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seer by 1,914.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,418 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seer during the 1st quarter valued at $42,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter valued at $46,940,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter valued at $45,780,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Seer alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $25,058,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts have commented on SEER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

SEER stock opened at $31.01 on Monday. Seer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $86.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.