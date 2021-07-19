Select Energy Services, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Select Energy Services in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.00 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.99.

WTTR stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $571.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.83. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,652,000 after acquiring an additional 494,702 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 8.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,315,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 179,192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Select Energy Services by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 260,883 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after buying an additional 78,887 shares during the period. Finally, Hillman Co. raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 1,237,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 545,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

