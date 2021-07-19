Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Short Interest Update

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the June 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on WTTR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.99.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Select Energy Services by 7.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 438.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 126,003 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 120.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 46,293 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 401.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 176,866 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WTTR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 664,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.00 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Select Energy Services will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.