Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the June 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Select Interior Concepts stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Select Interior Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. Equities analysts predict that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 56,601 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 70,506 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

