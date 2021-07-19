Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) and Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Head-To-Head Review

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) and Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Trean Insurance Group alerts:

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Selective Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 3.66 $90.77 million $0.74 19.54 Selective Insurance Group $2.92 billion 1.61 $246.35 million $4.15 18.93

Selective Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Trean Insurance Group. Selective Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trean Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Selective Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trean Insurance Group 40.69% 9.80% 2.60% Selective Insurance Group 11.12% 12.46% 3.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Trean Insurance Group and Selective Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trean Insurance Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Selective Insurance Group 0 4 1 0 2.20

Trean Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 33.70%. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $76.25, indicating a potential downside of 2.94%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than Selective Insurance Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.8% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Selective Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats Selective Insurance Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies. The Standard Personal Lines segment comprises of insurance products and services, including flood insurance coverage. The E&S Lines segment includes insurance products and services provided to customers who are not obtained coverage in the standard marketplace. The Investments segment invests the premiums collected by various segments; and engages in the issuance of debt and equity securities. Selective Insurance Group was founded by Daniel L. B. Smith in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.