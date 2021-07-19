Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $134.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRE. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.86.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

