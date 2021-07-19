Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Receives $5.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.56.
SRTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. 8.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sensus Healthcare Company Profile
Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
