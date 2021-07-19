Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Receives $5.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.56.

SRTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. 8.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 40,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,813. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $6.09.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.