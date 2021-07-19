Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STRNY shares. HSBC upgraded Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.
Shares of OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $37.35 on Friday. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51.
Severn Trent Company Profile
Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.
