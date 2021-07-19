SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LASR. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 5.0% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in nLIGHT by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in nLIGHT by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LASR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. nLIGHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $30.92 on Monday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -61.84 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

