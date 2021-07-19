SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,753 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 16.7% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AGI stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $11.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.14.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

