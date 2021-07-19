SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,256 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,256 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

JELD stock opened at $23.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.50. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $31.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,020,628 shares of company stock worth $288,454,753. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

