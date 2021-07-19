SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Shutterstock by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Shutterstock by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 64.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist raised their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

In related news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $6,028,702.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,327,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,007,460.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,362 shares of company stock worth $19,928,504. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $100.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

