Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CFO Andrew R. Neill Sells 2,000 Shares

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $44,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of STTK stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $964.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shattuck Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $2,331,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

