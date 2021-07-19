Short Interest in Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Decreases By 50.0%

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 price target on shares of Admiral Group and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Admiral Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.12.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $46.00 on Monday. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $2.0622 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

