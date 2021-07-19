Short Interest in Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Expands By 32.3%

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the June 15th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Aenza S.A.A. in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Aenza S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in Aenza S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $3,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Aenza S.A.A. alerts:

NYSE:AENZ opened at $1.88 on Monday. Aenza S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.61.

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.92 million for the quarter.

About Aenza S.A.A.

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, infrastructure and energy concessions, and real estate management businesses in Peru, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aenza S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aenza S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.