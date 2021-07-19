Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Increases By 44.2%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the June 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 494,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EADSY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised Airbus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. AlphaValue raised Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale raised Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of Airbus stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.35. 162,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.08 and a beta of 1.85. Airbus has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $34.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.