Short Interest in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Grows By 56.5%

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,900 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the June 15th total of 171,800 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,269,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 39,018 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the period. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTM opened at $62.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 3.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.58. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $72.35.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.12. Altus Midstream had a net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Altus Midstream will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 284.36%.

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

