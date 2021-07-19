Short Interest in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Increases By 47.0%

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 313,300 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the June 15th total of 213,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 121,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director William G. Kistner bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,464 shares of company stock worth $80,150 in the last ninety days. 37.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 53.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $861,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE BY traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $23.67.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.40 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 18.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.