Short Interest in C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Declines By 51.1%

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the June 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 828,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C-Bond Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

OTCMKTS:CBNT traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 240,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,222. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.03. C-Bond Systems has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03.

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. Analysts forecast that C-Bond Systems will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

C-Bond Systems, Inc owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond Secure, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance glasses and properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

