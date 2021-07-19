Short Interest in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Rises By 29.9%

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 678,100 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the June 15th total of 522,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CELC stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.11. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $33.01.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CELC shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Celcuity by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Celcuity by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

