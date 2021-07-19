Short Interest in Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Decreases By 33.3%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLCGY remained flat at $$34.48 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.40. Clicks Group has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $39.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.7927 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Clicks Group Limited operates as a health and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler primarily in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health and beauty through approximately 740 stores, and 580 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

