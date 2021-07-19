Short Interest in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Declines By 29.2%

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the June 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of DG opened at $222.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.90.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.35.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $2,049,894.00. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $1,029,084,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after buying an additional 914,802 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 803.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,142,000 after buying an additional 874,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $142,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

