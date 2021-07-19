Short Interest in Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Declines By 56.6%

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the June 15th total of 183,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,761,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AXXA traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,962,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,075,255. Exxe Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05.

Exxe Group Company Profile

Exxe Group Inc focuses on real estate, sustainable technology, media, agribusiness, and financial services businesses. The company buys, develops, and manages real estate properties, including condominiums, hotels, vacation homes, residential complexes, senior living communities, offices, and self-storage facilities.

