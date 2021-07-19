Short Interest in Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Declines By 56.6%

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the June 15th total of 183,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,761,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AXXA traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,962,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,075,255. Exxe Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05.
Exxe Group Company Profile
