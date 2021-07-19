Short Interest in First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Increases By 50.0%

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FSWA remained flat at $$5.95 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 580. First Sound Bank has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.47.
About First Sound Bank
