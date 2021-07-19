Short Interest in First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Increases By 50.0%

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSWA remained flat at $$5.95 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 580. First Sound Bank has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.47.

About First Sound Bank

First Sound Bank engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. Its products and services include online banking, checking and savings account, loans, equipment financing, personal and business products. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

