Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Drops By 32.3%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the June 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FTF stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $9.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0778 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 120,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

