Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Drops By 32.3%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the June 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of FTF stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $9.63.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0778 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%.
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
