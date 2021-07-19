Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Expands By 28.5%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the June 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHAT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 164,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 43,870 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the period. 1.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,503. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.85. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.20.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

