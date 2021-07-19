Short Interest in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Drops By 40.6%

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the June 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $183,675. 40.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 511,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

GALT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ GALT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,069. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.