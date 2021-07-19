Short Interest in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Drops By 39.8%

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the June 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of General American Investors stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,448. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.09. General American Investors has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $44.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

