Short Interest in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Rises By 27.5%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,980,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the June 15th total of 20,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO remained flat at $$5.66 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,448,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,886,391. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.31. Gevo has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.32 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 2,272.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gevo will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 419.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 169,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 6,081.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 330,734 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,074,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.