Short Interest in Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Decreases By 57.5%

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the June 15th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,142,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Global Digital Solutions stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. 248,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,546. Global Digital Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.13.
About Global Digital Solutions
