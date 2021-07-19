Short Interest in Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Decreases By 57.5%

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the June 15th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,142,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Global Digital Solutions stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. 248,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,546. Global Digital Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.13.

About Global Digital Solutions

Global Digital Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

