Short Interest in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Declines By 54.7%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the June 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:BUG traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,966. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $30.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 282.5% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

