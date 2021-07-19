Short Interest in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Declines By 34.9%

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the June 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of VPN stock opened at $17.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.88. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $17.71.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

