Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Declines By 55.9%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,943,700 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the June 15th total of 6,679,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 291.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBOOF traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,808. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.52.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

