Short Interest in Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Expands By 45.7%

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,248,200 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the June 15th total of 5,659,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 683,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.1 days.

GMBXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grupo México from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo México from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GMBXF stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $4.68. 16,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,217. Grupo México has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.75.

Grupo MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

