Short Interest in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Expands By 43.3%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,800 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the June 15th total of 194,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 258,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of HOLI stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 275,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,019. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $906.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $109.91 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. FIL Ltd increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,024,000 after buying an additional 2,077,798 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,551,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,055,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,924,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,958,000 after buying an additional 672,386 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 561,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 282,078 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

